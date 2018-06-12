Tiffany Haddish Talks Trump, Prisons – & Cardi B. Singing At Her Funeral At POPSUGAR Play/Ground Festival

Tiffany Haddish, Kate Hudson, Yara Shahidi Mindy Kaling & More At The POPSUGAR Play/Ground Festival

Tiffany Haddish didn’t hold back on her hilarious self at a women’s wellness and empowerment festival over the weekend.

The actress, who is gearing up to host the MTV Movie & Television Awards next week, sat down with fellow comedian Amanda Seales at the POPSUGAR Play/Ground Festival for a candid chat on her life, her opinions and her view on the world today. Here are some of the highlights:

On Trump:

“When people want to ask how Trump got to where he is… Trump believes in himself 110% and Trump surrounds himself with people who believe in him… he think he good. He thinks he doing wonderful things… The problem is when you do something, you have to think about what is good for everyone, not just for yourself. What is the best for everyone?”

On the prison industrial complex:

“Prisons is one of the best businesses that you can get involved in if you looking to make money. Prisons (are) like modern-day slavery. They will do whatever they can to get you in there. And white people be careful because they coming for you next…”

Would she rather be adopted by Will & Jada or have Cardi B. sing at her funeral?

“Will and Jada. Since Jaden wants to be emancipated I’m like yo what’s up adopt me! But my funeral is gonna be popping too.”

Would she rather have a fried chicken girls night with Michelle Obama or a date with Michael B Jordan?

“Michelle is so sophisticated, she will make me a better woman. It would JUST be a date with Michael” (and then went on to request someone send the sound bite to Michael)

The two-day event in NYC also brought out the likes of Kate Hudson, Yara Shahidi, Mindy Kaling, Tinashe and model Iskra Lawrence. Attendees also got free makeovers, workouts and giveaways in the POPSUGAR bazaar, where brands like Skin Inc prepped guests skin with mini facials, Winky Lux showcased its makeup line and gifted the ladies with its new line of glosses. The UR Bath & Body Co. – which employs women in the shelter system – was also on hand with its signature bath bombs, shower steamers and handcrafted soaps.

Hit the flip for more pics from the women’s weekend: