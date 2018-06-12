Cranes In The Living Room: Solange’s Saint Heron Announces IKEA Collab

Saint Heron And IKEA Announce Collaboration

Solange’s collaborative cultural hub, Saint Heron is working on ‘exploring architectural and interior design objects with multifunctional use’ with furniture giant IKEA…aka the living room is about to be lit! Saint Heron announce the collaboration online without an extended details.

The line of “design objects” have yet to be revealed, but knowing Solange’s style, it should be vivid.

Saint Heron is excited to announce an upcoming creative collaboration with @IKEAtoday, exploring architectural and design objects with multifunctional use. Stay tuned for more information! #saintheron pic.twitter.com/hNsWUPk28c — SAINT HERON (@SaintHeron) June 7, 2018

The head of design at IKEA summed up what they expect to do with Solange’s collective with Lonny.

“Contemporary art is a huge part of people’s life today,” says Marcus Engman, head of design at IKEA Range & Supply. “At IKEA we are curious about the creative space in between architecture, design, art, and music and how that could come alive in the homes of the many people. This is what we want to explore together with Saint Heron.”

Are you expecting this line to be a thumbs up or a dub?