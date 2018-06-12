Congratulations! Rotimi Inducted Into Columbia High School Hall Of Fame On Thursday

Olurotimi Akinosho, commonly known as Rotimi, graduated from Columbia High School in 2006 and is now a Nigerian-American actor, singer and model. This year, the Student Council for Columbia High School (CHS) inducted Rotimi in the 2018 Hall of Fame on Thursday. Rotimi is a 2006 graduate of CHS. He was a varsity basketball player, and performed in shows and sang when attending CHS.

“My best memories started here – what we have here is so different. You are prepared for life, and know how to deal with different people,” said Rotimi to cheers from the audience. Rotimi also encouraged students to “trust your instincts and intuition,” and urged “let no one put you in a box.”’ Before leaving the stage, Rotimi thanked all for the honor, adding “thank you all for listening to me…don’t listen to hate.”

Rotimi was given an inscribed plaque noting his induction into the Hall of Fame, and an additional copy will be displayed in the CHS library. The Columbia Student Council oversees the Hall of Fame and, along with faculty advisers, selects nominees from a long list of accomplished graduates. “This is like getting a Grammy or an Oscar,” said Rotimi.