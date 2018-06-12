Kandi Koated Kome Up: Kandi Burruss’ Freaky Deeky Talk Show Coming To Bravo

Kandi Koated Nights Coming To Bravo

One of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” is getting yet another spinoff show.

Kandi Burruss’ popular web show Kandi Koated Nights is coming to Bravo. If you can remember back to 2009, Kandi alongside DJ A-One and Nikki Nicole hosted the series that often touched on sex as well as relationships and pop culture.

People is now confirming that the racy talk show will air on the network with the same cast as well as comedian Yamaneika.

“I am so excited to have partnered with Bravo to bring my favorite sexy talk show to TV screens,” Burruss, who will executive produce and host the show, told PEOPLE. “We are going to have so much fun keeping it real, taking a deep dive into all things sex, relationships and pop culture!”

Kandi’s hubby Todd Tucker is co-executive producing the show.

“Nobody is more direct about the bedroom than my wife, the queen, Kandi Burruss,” said Todd. “America is not ready for what is coming. Buckle up.”

This is Kandi’s sixth Bravo series.