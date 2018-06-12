Seen On The Scene: DJ Khaled, Saweetie, Tori Brixx And More At BoohooMAN Festival In Hollyweird

Celebrities Attend BoohooMAN Festival in Hollyweird

Yesterday, lots of celebs were seen in attendance at BooHooMan’s fashion celebration. Married Rapper Rich the Kid was seen showing off his grills, and we guess he wasn’t ready to make his love for Tori Brixx red carpet official. They opted to take separate flicks. Are you feeling their get ups?

No worries though, an actually married and frequently bickering couple was in the building. DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck looked cute together. Doesn’t Khaled look just like Asahd here???

Also seen on the scene, Saweetie. Are you guys familiar with her music? Lyrica Anderson and her hubby A1 are back on good terms. Are you feeling their get ups?