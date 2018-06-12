Spend That S#!t: Pete Davidson Dropped $93,000 For Ariana Grande’s Bust Down Engagement Band

Image via Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Raising Malawi/ Paul Zimmerman/WireImage/Getty

Pete Davidson Spent $93,000 On Ariana Grande’s Ring

Pete Davidson broke open his piggy bank and dished out some of those SNL shekels to propose to the woman of his dreams. 93,000 of them to be exact.

According to TMZ, Pete spent the aforementioned bands with Greg Yuna (aka Mr. Flawless) and got back a custom platinum set VVS1 clarity diamond ring fit for his queen.

Pete ain’t playin’ NO games. Mac Miller just gotta hug the L.