Your Friendly Reminder That “Girlfriends” Star Jill Marie Jones Is STILL Baaaae

Jill Marie Jones Is STILL Baaaaae
Former “Girlfriends” star (and OG Godiva Goddess) Jill Marie Jones is STILL a pretty brown wowowow at 43 (yes, FORTY THREE) and it’s (literally) beautiful to see. So beautiful and swoon-worthy, that we had to show her some love as she continues to sizzle Instagram with perfectly lit selfies.
Hit the flip for a very necessary celebration of “Girlfriends” star Jill Marie Jones.
NO SPOILERS HERE! …but I think we put the hanger in “Cliffhanger” and not the nice ones from Bed Bath & Beyond. Your clothes will definitely fall off. That was my feeble attempt at humor 🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️ Anyway, are you guys watching? Who should Maggie choose? Are you #teamMaggieandCarson or #teamMaggieandSawyer ? I LOVE these dudes so much! @wesleyjonathan @blue_kimble 🖤🖤 Maggie is so lucky but I’m really the #Blessed one! To have a job where I feel whole and fed and to also get to work alongside Talent, Honesty, LOVE and Fun …dreams really do come true🖤🖤 #MONOGAMY @watchumc
Feature photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic