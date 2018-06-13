Your Friendly Reminder That “Girlfriends” Star Jill Marie Jones Is STILL Baaaae

By Bossip Staff
💛

A post shared by Jill Marie Jones (@itsmejillmarie) on

Jill Marie Jones Is STILL Baaaaae

Former “Girlfriends” star (and OG Godiva Goddess) Jill Marie Jones is STILL a pretty brown wowowow at 43 (yes, FORTY THREE) and it’s (literally) beautiful to see. So beautiful and swoon-worthy, that we had to show her some love as she continues to sizzle Instagram with perfectly lit selfies.

My little bitty dress with a lot of attitude.

A post shared by Jill Marie Jones (@itsmejillmarie) on

Hit the flip for a very necessary celebration of “Girlfriends” star Jill Marie Jones.

Goodnight LOVErs🖤 #tbt

A post shared by Jill Marie Jones (@itsmejillmarie) on

💛

A post shared by Jill Marie Jones (@itsmejillmarie) on

    Tie your weave back, ladies! …tack that wig down. This LA wind is CRAZY!!! 🤣

    A post shared by Jill Marie Jones (@itsmejillmarie) on

    Feature photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

