SMFH: Freshman Rapper Trippie Redd Hugs A XX “L” After Being Arrested For Pistol Whipping A Woman

Trippie Redd Arrested For Allegedly Pistol-Whipping Atlanta Woman

What the entire f*** is wrong with these rappers?! Not that old school rappers were paragons of virtue, but these young buls are outta of control on all accounts.

Trippie Redd, who just earned his first magazine cover today via XXL’s yearly “Freshman” issue, has been arrested for allegedly pistol whipping a woman according to TMZ.

Atlanta police cuffed Redd and he is currently being held in Fulton County where he has been charged with aggravated assault and battery causing substantial physical harm.

