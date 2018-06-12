Stormi Seclusion: Here’s Why Kylie’s No Longer Posting Pics Of Her Travis Scott Seed

Kylie Jenner No Longer Posting Pics Of Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner’s getting into mommy mode and doing her best to protect her precious princess. After at first sharing pics of her daughter Stormi Webster, Kylie’s apparently slowing down and keeping her cutie’s face on lock.

In the reality star’s latest photo she’s cropped out her face…

i spy with my little eye… A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 10, 2018 at 11:38am PDT

and when a fan inquired why, Kylie told them that she’s keeping her cutie under wraps.

“Yeah, I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now.,” said Kylie in her comments section.

The only pics left on Kylie’s Instagram of little Stormi obscure her face.

angel baby A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 19, 2018 at 3:29pm PDT

PEOPLE is backing up that claim and alleging that fan’s “nasty comments” about her kid have turned her off completely.

“Kylie felt so protective of her baby when she was pregnant. This is why she didn’t share any bump pictures while she was pregnant,” says the insider. “After Stormi was born, Kylie was the proudest mom.” “She couldn’t wait to show off Stormi to her fans. She posted pictures, because she was so excited to be a mom. Unfortunately, social media is a crazy place,” continues the source, noting that “people have been making nasty comments” about Jenner’s baby girl.

They’re also adding that Kylie might “reconsider in the future” so that’s good news for your Kardashian-Jenner fans.

bff A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 19, 2018 at 2:43pm PDT

Will you miss seeing little Stormi on your IG feed?