Exclusive: Stevie J Loses Appeal Of $1.3 Mill Child Support Judgment

Stevie J Found Guilty Of Failing To Support Two Of His Children

Stevie J has lost his bid to appeal his $1.3 million judgment in his federal child support case, BOSSIP has learned.

The “Leave It To Stevie” star was found guilty of knowingly withholding child support payments for his son and daughter over 18 years. Last year, he launched his appeal, even though he’d already pled guilty as part of a plea deal to one count of willfully failing to pay child support.

Stevie, who was representing himself on the case, has said the judgment amount was unfair. But according to court docs, the former Bad Boy producer let deadline after deadline pass on the case without any action, and last month, a judge dismissed it.

We exclusively revealed that Stevie recently admitted to failing to abide by the terms of his plea deal on the original case by failing drug screens and not handing over his financial info to the court. A judge declined to sentence him to federal prison, but still enforced his restitution amount of $1.3 million.