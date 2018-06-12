It’s Litt! Peep The Photos From This Weekend’s God Is Dope Gallery Launch 2018 [Photos]

God Is Dope showcased their new a grand 5000+ square foot mansion location this weekend with a special preview event; This modest mansion has set the tone for Summer 2018 by throwing an exclusive Art Gallery Launch Party that had some of the most influentially people shuttled to and from the mansion. Xavier Omär (@XvromarHuge), @Elhae, Vena E. (@yesimprettyvee), Nadirah Ali (@nadirah.ali), plus many more filled the presence. Thanks to all of the influencers, the artists, DJ Decoteau and Effen Vodka for making this a special event. The God is Dope Gallery/Mansion will be hosting and partnering with many more brands in the near future so stay tuned!

This luxurious location has totally been remodeled as a remarkable event and meeting space to accommodate any and all of your business, hospitality, entertainment, and artistic desires. GID has revamped this “majestic garden ” in immense and careful detail in hopes that it promises to stimulate your aesthetic palette. The manor is also complete with three extensive levels, which includes an impeccable art gallery installed with bench seating, an entertainment room with theater-style lounging, state-of-the-art projector screen and audio/visual connections, an industry-standard music engineering room for an enhanced eventful experience, an arena-style stage and deck fit for live, intimate performances and socials, and much more arrangements at your leisure. Check out a crazy recap video here, and more event photos below!