Tough Tune Tuesday: Check Out The Latest Slappers From Bri Steves, Buddy, Megan Thee Stallion And Snowprah And Many More
Image via Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Remy Martin/Atlantic/Human Re Sources
Tough Tune Tuesday Vol. 1
Remember when music used to come out on Tuesdays? Well, now it does again. Kinda.
Each Tuesday Bossip will highlight some fledgling artists, some veterans and pretty much anybody who has created a good azz song that you can bop to, twerk to, or do imaginary crime to.
This week we begin with Philly native Bri Steves’ new jawn “Jealousy”.
If you’re sleeping on Compton, California’s rapper Buddy, then you need to wake TF up.
Megan Thee Stallion is here to fulfill all your ratchet a$$ bad b!tc# fantasies.
There’s a good chance you’ve never heard of New Haven, Connecticut’s Snowprah, but you’re not likely to forget her after hearing this raucous riddim.
TDE had a helluva 2017 and it looks like their 2018 is about to be just as victorious with this new Jay Rock joint.
The west coast is putting out a LOT of quality music right now, make sure you add Nipsey Hussle’s homie BH to the list.
Spice’s new banger is ghost pepper hot out here in these e-streets.