This Slaps: Dreezy Drops Her Latest Gem “Where Them $ @” [AUDIO]

Dreezy Continues Her Hot Streak With New Single

Interscope Recording artist Dreezy continues her wave of blazing singles with her new release, “Where Them $ @”. Produced by London On Da Track, Dreezy rides the beat to create the perfect turn up anthem. Serving her signature rapid-paced flow, her lyrics are a sharp reminder that Dreezy does not play when it comes to her money.

Dreezy will have a chance to champion her city when she stars alongside Anthony Anderson, Young Chop and Dave East in the upcoming movie, Beats; which shines a light on Chicago’s music scene.

Are you looking forward to the film? What did you think of the new single?