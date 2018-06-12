NYPD Pops Pervy Paw-Paw For Putting His Pruned Peen On A Poor Pedestrian’s Person…For 5th Time

Image via Getty

Elderly Man Arrested For Rubbing Genitals On Subway Passengers

The subway trains in New York city transport some of the weirdest and out-of-pocket people in the world, but this guy here is a particularly disturbed straphanger.

According to NYDailyNews 82-year-old Conrado Aleman has been arrested for the grinding his gangly geriatric gonads up against a woman…for the FIFTH time in two years.

Friday Aleman was arrested after rubbing against a surprised and disgusted 27-year-old woman on the 1 train. He was charged with persistent sexual abuse, forcible touching and sexual abuse.

Aleman is married and each time he has been arrested his wife has stood in court while he argues that he could not have done what he’s accused of because…he’s impotent.

His lawyer claims that Aleman has dementia and a steeply declining memory.

Hell naw. SMH.