Clone Wars: Kylie Jenner Steps Out With Big Sis Kimmy In Matchy-Matchy Yeezy ‘Fits

Which one’s which?

Kylie Jenner And Kim Kardashian Spotted In Matching Outfits

Kylie Jenner’s clearly been taking a page out of her older sisters’ books since she hit 8th grade. Now, it appears the new mama has finally taken her full Kardashian form and gone full Kimmy-Kakes in the process.

The 20-year-old was spotted hitting the streets with her 37-year-old big sis…looking more like her twin than her two-decades-younger baby sister.

Paps caught the sisters hopping out of a jeep to run some rich people errands in nearly identical Yeezy getups…highlighting just how much Kylie has morphed into the new-age Kim Kardashian in her budding adulthood.

Yes, they’re family, but with the age difference and Kylie’s drastic body changes…this resemblance is kind of crazy, no?

Peep more pics of Kylie and Kimmy twinning it up on the next pages…

Splash