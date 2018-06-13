Excited Or Nah? Kanye West Just Shared The Tracklist For Nas’ Upcoming Album

Here’s A Sneak Peek At Nas’ Album Tracklist

Surprisingly to a lot of people, Kanye has actually been keeping up with the deadlines he set for himself on Twitter a couple months back. Following Pusha T’s release and both Ye’s solo album and collab project with Kid Cudi, the next album in the cycle is the only and only Nas.

People have been expecting a new album from the Queensbridge native since he hopped on the track “Nas Album Done” for DJ Khaled’s project in 2016, but it looks like we’re finally getting some new material on Friday.

Kanye, who is producing the entire thing, dropped a tracklist on Twitter late Tuesday eventing.

Sticking with the 7-song theme, the above names are the songs we can expect from Nas this Friday–though there’s no news on whether or not there will be any features along with it.

If history repeats itself, we can expect an album release party and a livestream, but only time will tell if Nas’ album will take that same route. But one thing is for sure this time: Nas Album Done.