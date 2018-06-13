Mo Money: The Rams Have Been Ordered To Pay Reggie Bush $12.5M For 2015 Knee Injury

Reggie Bush To Get $12.5M From Rams For 2015 Injury

In 2015, Reggie Bush fell on a strip of exposed concrete behind the visiting team’s bench in St. Louis, and ended up suffering a season-ending knee injury. The strip was referred to as a “concrete ring of death,” and Bush proceeded to sue the team in 2016, claiming that the Rams were negligent for the conditions that led to his torn meniscus.

Now, it looks like all the pain suffered and missed work is paying off in a big way. On Tuesday, a St. Louis jury ordered the Rams (who have since moved to Los Angeles) pay Bush $4.95 million compensatory damages, along with $7.5 million in punitive damages. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the jury found the team to be 100% liable for Reggie’s injury.

Bush said after the announcement of the court’s decision, “I’m very happy with the verdict. The people spoke and decided very fairly.”

His claim was said to be centered around the fact that the injury hurt his future earning potential. Bush played one additional year for the Buffalo Bills following the injury, before he retired in 2017. He also stressed that the lawsuit was intended to help future player safety.

The concrete patch at Edward Jones Dome is now covered by a slip resistant surface.