Angelina Jolie May Lose Custody Of Kids With Brad Pitt If She Keeps Restricting His Access To Them

Angelina Jolie On Verge Of Losing Primary Custody

It looks like Angelina Jolie’s gotten out of hand with hoarding custody and visitation of her six children with Brad Pitt. It’s gotten so bad, in fact, that the judge is considering snatching primary custody away from her if she doesn’t comply with a more lenient schedule.

According to a report discovered by TMZ, the judge in Jolie and Pitt’s divorce case believe’s Angelina’s restrictive schedule for visitation between the kids and their father, plus her overseeing of the conversations between them, is ultimately harmful for the kids.

A new order will allow Brad to call each of his kids directly on their cell phones, without Angelina’s supervision. In addition, the judge has set a new schedule for the summer months, allowing the kids to visit him for 10 days in London, starting at 4 hours a day, escalating to 10 hours a day and eventually four consecutive days exclusively with him. Later in the summer, they’ll spend an entire week at his LA home with him.

After all the time that she’s been keeping the kids away from him…that arrangement sounds fair, right?

