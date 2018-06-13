Gonna Get Hurt: Tekashi69 Taunts Chicago Goons Hanging Out On Chief Keef’s O Block “Where Y’all At?” [Video]

(Getty)

We get this guy is a troll and we haven’t really heard any of his music since Gummo, which we rather beat the Snapdogg remix of, but is taunting gangs Tekashi69’s real niche? If so, this is real weak-sauce and Tekashi69 is pretty much saying “na-ni-na-ni-na-na” to hoods around the U.S.

They say the boy is running around with a whole precinct, but outchea acting hard. Keef and Lil Reese are not feeling 69 and we can see why. Talk about “asking for it?” SMMFH!

Turn the pages to see Keef and Reese on his head…