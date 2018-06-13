Peach Passed? People Think This Proves That Marlo Hampton’s Finally Part Of The #RHOA Cast

Is Marlo Hampton Part Of The #RHOA Cast?

Marlo Hampton’s (once again) sparking rumors that she’s part of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” cast. The constant “friend” of the franchise once again stirred up casting rumors with a photo captioned, “Finally Got my 🍑😜.”

Mind you the picture includes an Atlanta Snap filter with the peach emoji.

Finally Got my 🍑😜 pic.twitter.com/FE31HkvZC6 — Marlo Hampton (@iheartMarlo) June 13, 2018

A few months ago rumors swirled that RHOA executives finally gave Marlo a peach after getting rid of Sheree Whitfield and Kim Zolciak.

There are also rumors that pregnant Kenya Moore’s been given the boot and Eva Marcille’s been given a peach in her place.

Would YOU watch RHOA with Marlo Hampton and Eva Marcille???