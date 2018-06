Here’s What Happened When Thanos Snapped His Fingers & Shut Down Instagram

All the IG models while Instagram is down pic.twitter.com/ojxgb6CNHn — Trevor Norris (@trevor_norris0) June 12, 2018

Instagram Went Down & Sparked Twitter Hysteria

That chilling sound you heard yesterday was the collective horror from thirst-trapping IG models, coin-chasing influencers and serial plate-posters who discovered that Instagram was down in a hilariously overdramatic social media moment that sparked hilarious chaos across Al Gore’s Thanos’ internet.

Just tried to post some heat on IG and the whole ass Instagram went down. Not saying its my fault but also not saying that it isn't — Gustavo Marinho (@_GustavoMarinho) June 12, 2018

