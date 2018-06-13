Throw Some D On That Bih? Jamie Foxx Accused Of Creepily C**kslapping A Woman 16 Years Ago

Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jamie Foxx Accused Of Slapping Woman With His Penis In 2002

Jamie Foxx is the latest celebrity to be accused of sex assault in the wake of the #MeToo movement according to TMZ.

A woman claims that Foxx tried to get her to perform oral sex on him during a party at his Las Vegas home in 2002. She says that when she refused Foxx mollywopped her upside the head with his penis. The alleged victim then says she was kicked out of his house and in the following days had to be hospitalized for severe anxiety.

Despite coming forward with her story, there won’t be an legal ramifications because the 3-year statute of limitations in Las Vegas has long passed. Vegas PD says the case is still an open investigation.

Jamie’s lawyer, woman named Allison Hart, released a statement on behalf of her client:

“Jamie emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred, and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him. The first time [Jamie] became aware of this woman’s absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred 16 years ago was when TMZ contacted his representatives [Tuesday] about this story.” Hart adds, “The alleged incident was not reported to law enforcement in 2002, or at any other time in the last 16 years until last Friday because the incident never happened.”

Yet another case that will be tried in the court of public opinion. Thoughts?