Baecation: Reginae Carter And YFN Lucci Take Their Trap Love To Jamaica, JAMAICA!

Reginae And YFN Lucci Share Vacation Snaps

Reginae Carter and her boyfriend YFN Lucci have taken their “on the run” love fest to the Caribbean Sea.

Just last week these two were being questioned by police in Tennessee, thankfully they left scott-free. Now, the young loves are currently on vacation in Jamaica. They’ve both been sharing snaps of the baecay with fans, and of course Reginae is smiling from ear to ear in every snap. She’s been smiling non-stop since they met, must be a great sign!

Even her mama’s bestie Tiny Harris commented under the photo “I love y’all together cause he just keeps the biggest smiles on your face.”

My main ting ❤️ A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Jun 12, 2018 at 9:26pm PDT

Aren’t they cute???

More of Reginae and Lucci after the flip.