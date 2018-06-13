The Will To Live: Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She’s Struggled With Suicidal Thoughts

Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks On Kate Spade And Anthony Bourdain’s Deaths

Jada Pinkett Smith seems to have it all togeher, but the actress and mother recently revealed on Instagram that she once struggled with depression and at one point in her life often considered suicide.

Jada also used the post to mourn Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain.

One thing I’ve learned in my life over the years is that mental health is something we should practice daily, not just when issues arise. We should take care of our mind and spirit in the same way we do our body. With the suicides of Kate and Anthony it brought up feelings of when I was in such despair and had considered the same demise…often. In the years I spent towards my healing, many moons ago, I realized the mind and heart can be extremely delicate without the foundation of a formidable spirit. What I eat, what I watch on TV, what music I listen to, how I care for my body, my spiritual practice, what people I surround myself with, the amount of stress I allow and so on… either contribute to or deteriorate my mental health. Mental health is a daily practice for me. It’s a practice of deep self-love. May Kate and Anthony Rest In Peace. Many may not understand… but I do, and this morning I have the deepest gratitude that I pulled through.

We’re so glad that Jada found the will to live — no pun intended.