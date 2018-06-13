P-Pops & Ponytails: Ariana Grande’s Peen-Hopping Shenanigans Are Shattering Stan Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
Innocent ponytail princess-turned-spicy savage Ariana Grande has Stan Twitter in a TIZZY over her random engagement to dorky funnyman Pete Davidson just a month after splitting with longtime bae Mac Miller in a scandalous series of events currently fueling endless warfare across the Pop universe.
Peep the Twitter chaos over Ariana’s peen-hopping shenanigans. (Warning: This post contains strong language)
Feature photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp