Exclusive: “Love & Hip Hop: Miami’s” Gunplay Talks New Album, Reality Show & “Marijuana Lean” Side Hustle

Miami Rapper Gets Real With BOSSIP

Gunplay has a lot going on – and thankfully, none of it has to do with actual guns. The rapper and reality star has a new album out later this month, is going into the edibles biz and recently was caught in the middle of a messy love triangle on “Love & Hip Hop: Miami.”

We sat down with the Miami trap rapper, where he broke down what we can expect from him 2018:



BOSSIP: Your new album, “Active” is out June 22. What separates your work from the already very crowded field of southern rap?

Gunplay: “You got everybody sounding the same, no matter where you’re from. It could be New York, it could be LA. So I was trying to figure out a way, how can I sell heroin when everybody is selling weed and coke? That’s the only way I know how to make sense of anything. So that’s what I did. I focused on that and I gave them a little of what they’re used to hearing from Gunplay: which is ratchet, which is real, which is turn up, which is bang, bang, bang, but at the same time, the bible on the dash feel.”



BOSSIP: Are you filming now for the new season of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami? And if so, what can viewers expect this time around?

Gunplay: “I don’t know if I’m supposed to do this – I don’t know if I’ll get fined or sued, but yeah, we are shooting season two… and it’s real this time. They got me, they caught me out of my element. I normally like to be in control of everything – I’m a control freak…But me and my girl, things are on the rocks, you know, and it’s real. So when y’all see this, don’t judge me. I’ll still bust ya head, but I love my girl, and I show that.”



BOSSIP: Your locs are pretty long – how do you maintain them?

Gunplay: “Just water, soap and shampoo. You’re not gonna see me next to your aunt at the hair salon, under the dryer. In Miami, we let ‘em loc and grow, that’s life.”

BOSSIP: How’d you get the name “Gunplay”?

Gunplay: “It’s self-explanatory.”

BOSSIP: We know that you are a father. What are your plans for Father’s Day?

Gunplay: “When is Father’s Day? This Sunday?! I’ll pay my child support (laughs).

BOSSIP: Besides the new music and the reality show, what else do you have going on?

Gunplay: “I started smoking weed at 12 years old, so since then, I fell in love with not only the euphoria of weed, but the benefits that it has. And I started a line of edibles called ‘Bombshells.’ I have a marijuana lean, edibles gummies, they’re shaped like a gun and I’ve got bullet hard candy and CBD oil. Everything is being released on June 15.”