Hollyweird Pervs: Cory Hardrict Loses Role After Thirsty Casting Director Asked To See His Chest And Navel

Cary Hardrict Describes Being Hit On By A Casting Director

Tia Mowry’s hubby Cory Hardrict visited Sway in the Morning this week to talk about his new movie “211” releasing soon and all things being black and Hollyweird. Cory says there’s alot of d— sucking (no surprise) for roles.

Truly despicable! Casting directors have tried him plenty of times he says, one even asked him to unbutton his shirt and when he refused, he lost the job.

“In an audition, a big producer asked me right there on the spot, ‘Are you comfortable?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’m comfortable.’ He said, ‘Your shirt looks tight. Can you unbutton it down to the navel?’ I said, ‘First of all, what grown man is going to ask another grown man to unbutton his shirt to the navel?’ I’m like, c’mon man, really? So my audition went from character to, ‘Am I about to whoop this mug up in here? Is this really gonna happen?’ I had to keep my cool. After that, I didn’t get no more callbacks. I had four or five callbacks up to that point. Didn’t get the role. I went home and told my wife, ‘Can you believe that?’ He had the audacity. I respected this man. To do that to me? And it’s not based off my talent, now it’s some other sh-t. I said, ‘Ok, it’s all good.’ I’m in it for the long game. I’ll get what I’m supposed to get.”

