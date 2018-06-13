Bye Beyoncé Biter! Tiffany Haddish Says Sanaa Lathan’s Family Accused Her Of ‘Trying To Ruin Her Career’

For your viewing pleasure…

Tiffany Haddish Covers The Hollywood Reporter, Speaks On Sanaa Lathan & Tracy Morgan

Tiffany Haddish is currently covering The Hollywood Reporter where she’s dubbed “Comedy’s New Queen” and speaking on her rise from South Central L.A. to Hollywood stardom.

The comedienne, 38, sat down with THR and spoke candidly on a number of topics including Tracy Morgan who shaded her in that interview and demanded to stop being asked about her.

“He’s probably just tired of hearing my name. It’s exhausting. I’m tired of hearing my name. I could see how that could be irritating, like, ‘Hello, I died, people. I’m back from the dead. Tiffany’s cool, but it’s me sitting here now.’ So, I get it, I’m not mad about it, I love me some Tracy.

Things got especially interesting however when Tiffany spoke on Sanaa Lathan who was confirmed (not by Tiffany) as the Beyonce biter in that infamous story.

According to Tiffany Sanaa’s family was BIG mad at her and she was accused of trying to ruin her career. Not true says Tiffany, who’s adamant that she simply told the story to show that Baddie Bey kept her out of handcuffs that night.

“I’m super good friends with her stepmom and her dad, and they were mad at me,” Haddish told The Hollywood Reporter. “They were like, ‘Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it’s so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?’ But I didn’t try to ruin her career. I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyoncé kept me from goin’ to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down.”

Sorry Sanaa, looks this story isn’t going away ANY time soon…

