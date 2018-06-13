Bye Beyoncé Biter! Tiffany Haddish Says Sanaa Lathan’s Family Accused Her Of ‘Trying To Ruin Her Career’
Tiffany Haddish Covers The Hollywood Reporter, Speaks On Sanaa Lathan & Tracy Morgan
Tiffany Haddish is currently covering The Hollywood Reporter where she’s dubbed “Comedy’s New Queen” and speaking on her rise from South Central L.A. to Hollywood stardom.
The comedienne, 38, sat down with THR and spoke candidly on a number of topics including Tracy Morgan who shaded her in that interview and demanded to stop being asked about her.
“He’s probably just tired of hearing my name. It’s exhausting. I’m tired of hearing my name. I could see how that could be irritating, like, ‘Hello, I died, people. I’m back from the dead. Tiffany’s cool, but it’s me sitting here now.’ So, I get it, I’m not mad about it, I love me some Tracy.
Things got especially interesting however when Tiffany spoke on Sanaa Lathan who was confirmed (not by Tiffany) as the Beyonce biter in that infamous story.
According to Tiffany Sanaa’s family was BIG mad at her and she was accused of trying to ruin her career. Not true says Tiffany, who’s adamant that she simply told the story to show that Baddie Bey kept her out of handcuffs that night.
“I’m super good friends with her stepmom and her dad, and they were mad at me,” Haddish told The Hollywood Reporter. “They were like, ‘Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it’s so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?’ But I didn’t try to ruin her career. I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyoncé kept me from goin’ to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down.”
Sorry Sanaa, looks this story isn’t going away ANY time soon…
Tiffany also told The Hollywood Reporter that she KNEW all along that Roseanne was racist based off her brashly bigoted behavior when she tried to greet her.
“Now, I loved Roseanne, and the next day we walked by [her home], and she was in her yard. I say, ‘Hiiii, Roseanne.’ She looks at me (makes a disgusted face), and ran in the house. I thought, ‘Maybe she don’t want to be bothered today.’ A week later, we walk by again, and I told Anna — she’s Hispanic, but she looks white — she should say hi this time. So she says, ‘Hi, Roseanne,’ and Roseanne goes, ‘Hey!’ I thought, ‘Maybe she got to know us.’ Then I go back, like, a week later, I wave again and say, ‘Hi, Roseanne! I love your comedy,’ and she (makes the same disgusted face) and turns her head. I think ‘Fuck that bitch.’ That was 2000, maybe 2001, so it’s not new. She been racist, why’d you all give her a TV show?”
Tiffany once told Leonardo DiCaprio that they should have sex—but only if he portrayed his character in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.”
“Yeah, I met him at a party two, three months ago, and I asked him if he’d let me hit that. He’s like, ‘Tiffany, you’re so funny’ … I told him, ‘My only stipulation: I wanna do it with you as your character in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.’ He starts bustin’ up laughin’. ‘Why?’ he asks, and I say, ’Cause I feel like that performance deserves a real reward and that reward is this (gestures at her own body).’ “
Tiffany would love to “smoke some weed, drink vodka and poop” on her “perfect day off.
“On her perfect day off: “I’d wake up, smoke a little weed, have a sip of vodka, eat some food, go back to sleep, wake up again, turn on some cartoons, take a poop, smoke a little more weed, have some water, go back to sleep.”