Shopping While Black: Actor Darris Love Arrested After Cops Claim He’s A “Knock-Knock” Robber With No Lick Of Proof

Darris Love Holds Press Conference Over Racial Profiling Arrest

Black ‘Straight Outta Compton’ and ‘ER’ actor Darris Love says he was arrested at gunpoint at a LA mall this week and held for a total of SEVEN hours after cops racially profiled him and mistook him for a burglary suspect. Now, he wants the world to know that his rights were violated, all because he “fit the description” of being black.

The actor held a press conference yesterday to detail his detainment.

He says he was shopping at the Glendale Galleria with his girlfriend when he went to get his parking ticket validated. He says he ran back to his car and the next thing he knew, cops were behind him with guns “stop before I blow your head off”. Unbeknown to Love, the police had just chased three men into the mall, who had escaped the scene of a robbery. They couldn’t tell them apart???

His girlfriend was questioned for over and hour and he was detained for more than seven hours. SMH.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Dept thought actor @DarrisLove was one of 3 suspects in a knock-knock burglary that turned into a car chase. Wasn't him. But since he was seen running (on his way to getting his parking ticket validated) 🤨🤷🏿‍♀️🤦🏿‍♀️ @cbsladavelopez reports. pic.twitter.com/Hxj1OroQTm — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) June 13, 2018

Yikes! Love is planning to file a lawsuit over the incident. Do YOU think he has a chance to get monetary justice?