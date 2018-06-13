You Have No Idea: This Shy And Gangly White Girl Just Took The Top Off Of Otis Redding’s “Hard To Handle” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
America’s Got Talent, but sometimes it comes from very strange places.
13-year-old Courtney Hadwin might not appear to be the fiery songstress that could carry a song as dynamic and soulful as Otis Redding’s “Hard To Handle”, but, books and covers…
Books. And. Covers.