Gigolo: Nick — “I Don’t Do Relationships”– Cannon Talks Wanting MORE Babies, But With WHOM?

Nick Cannon Talks Wanting More Children

Nick Cannon is ready to be a dad…two more times! The renaissance G stopped by Madame Noire to play a spinning wheel game where he answered some burning questions. Nick says he’s doesn’t believe in relationships in the clip (no shocker), but admits he still wants to multiply with more lucky women.

Madame Noire: Do you want more kids? Nick Cannon: I do, I want some more kids. I don’t know with who…hopefully ain’t nobody pregnant right now. FIVE has always been my number, I got three. So maybe two more. I believe our purpose on this planet is to multiply and be fruitful.

Here is the clip.

(And a side note…who knew Nick’s mama favored Mariah Carey like that??? peep the 0:53 mark.)

Interesting! Maybe Nick will impregnate those “sexy” twins who have his face tattooed on them.