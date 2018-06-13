The Swirl: “Power” Actor Omari Hardwick’s Wife Sends Out Endearing Loving Day Message

#LoveWins Jae Hardwick Sends A Loving Day Message

Power’s Omari Hardwick is in a thriving interracial marriage and his wife Jae took to instagram to celebrate their historical swirl on Loving Day. June 12th marks the anniversary of the 1967 United States Supreme Court decision that legalized interracial love, Loving v. Virginia. Folks all over were celebrating Loving Day by sharing their own beautful swirl messages. This is what Jae posted:

Happy Loving Day from our family to your family! ❤ On this day in 1967, the Supreme Court, in the historic case of Loving v. Virginia, struck down all remaining laws in the United States banning interracial marriage.

Love will always win.

Awww. More of the Hardwicks and their swirly babies after the flip.