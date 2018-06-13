True Preciousness: Khloe Kardashian Shares A Sweet Snap Of Baby True Thompson

In preciousness news…

Khloe Kardashian Posts True Thompson Picture

While her sister Kylie’s keeping her child under wraps, Khloe Kardashian is sharing a sweet photo of her baby girl.

Momma Khlo is sharing another snap of True Thompson, her daughter with alleged third-trimester cheater Tristan.

💕Baby True 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 13, 2018 at 6:29am PDT

Khloe’s picture comes after Kylie Jenner told fans that she’s done sharing pictures of her own baby girl Stormi Webster amid rumors that she’s received kidnapping threats.

i spy with my little eye… A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 10, 2018 at 11:38am PDT

Truthfully should Khloe follow suit and stop posting photos of baby True?