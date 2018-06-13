True Preciousness: Khloe Kardashian Shares A Sweet Snap Of Baby True Thompson
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Khloe Kardashian Posts True Thompson Picture
While her sister Kylie’s keeping her child under wraps, Khloe Kardashian is sharing a sweet photo of her baby girl.
Momma Khlo is sharing another snap of True Thompson, her daughter with alleged third-trimester cheater Tristan.
Khloe’s picture comes after Kylie Jenner told fans that she’s done sharing pictures of her own baby girl Stormi Webster amid rumors that she’s received kidnapping threats.
Truthfully should Khloe follow suit and stop posting photos of baby True?