Well Zamn Zmeena: Here’s Everything We Know About Drake’s ReDONKulous Restaurant Date

Bye Malaika…

Who Is Zmeena Orr?

After photos surfaced of Drake kicking it in Toronto with a REDONKULOUSLY thick model, people scrambled to find more info.

As previously reported the woman in question is Zmeena Orr, an exotic dancer and urban model who openly shares pics and videos of her copious cakes.

Not only that she has private fan pages where people can pay a price to see more of the triple thiccc twerker up close and personal.

That’s not all, however, we found out more about Zmeena Orr. Hit the flip