Well Zamn Zmeena: Here’s Everything We Know About Drake’s ReDONKulous Restaurant Date
Who Is Zmeena Orr?
After photos surfaced of Drake kicking it in Toronto with a REDONKULOUSLY thick model, people scrambled to find more info.
As previously reported the woman in question is Zmeena Orr, an exotic dancer and urban model who openly shares pics and videos of her copious cakes.
Not only that she has private fan pages where people can pay a price to see more of the triple thiccc twerker up close and personal.
That’s not all, however, we found out more about Zmeena Orr. Hit the flip
Zmeena’s an entrepreneur who opened a cafe called “Young N Juicy” in Rochelle, New York where “women of your dreams” served signature drinks, entrees, and desserts.
Here’s an ad for the now-closed cafe featuring Zmeena.
She’s an aspiring singer who shares videos of her talent on Instagram.
Are you feeling her vocals?
She previously danced at Brooklyn’s Club Lust. Lust is the same strip club where Cardi B worked before her reality TV career.
Zmeena doesn’t just dance, she posts vlogs where she speaks on topics like love.
“I don’t know how to properly love anybody that’s not in my family,” said Zmeena. “I’ve been so f****d over time and time again that I don’t know how to love somebody the right way. I’ve dealt with people who just use and abuse my love.
She has a similar background to Sophie Brussaux. Like Drake’s alleged baby’s mother Z’meena has some adult entertainment videos under her belt.
That’s her business, right? Just don’t tell Pusha…
ZMeena’s open about going under the knife to get her brazenly bought baaaawdy.
Zmeena knows people are talking…