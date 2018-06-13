Hi, Honey, I’m Home: “Dead” Husband Returns After Wife Cremated A Body She Thought Was His

Image via Getty

Wife Cremates Body Who Was Misidentified As Husband

Damn, what is this lady supposed to do now?

We came across this “wtf?!” story in USAToday about a Japanese woman who believed her husband was dead, so much so in fact that she mourned his death and had his body cremated in June of 2017.

Then her husband walked in the front door last month. So who was the man that she had cremated?

In 2017 the unnamed husband was reported missing for 3 days. When police found a body that was found in the Edo River in Tokyo, they presented it to the wife and she believed the corpse to be her beloved.

The police realized after the fact that another missing persons report was filed the day they found the body and apologized for their ineptitude:

“The incident is extremely regrettable. We’re determined to prevent a recurrence,” said Tomoaki Uehara, a senior officer.

The cremated remains were returned to the family, who maybe would have chosen another form of eternal state for their loved one had this not occurred.

Yikes.