Happy Loving Day: A Gallery Of Interracial Baes Celebrating Their Legalized Swirl
Beautiful Loving Day Couples
Yesterday was #LovingDay, the day that marks the anniversary of the supreme court ruling that legalized interracial marriage. Folks from all walks of life and different types of relationship posted up their testimonies for the occasion. The hashtag inspired some really inspiring testimonies and reason to beleive #LoveWins…
Like this cute family.
This photo was taken outside of the Orange County Courthouse in Downtown Orlando, just minutes after Bruce and I got our Marriage License in 2016. I’m fully aware that interracial marriage is not the magic “fix” for racism, but I do think it is at least living proof of just how unnatural racism is in anyone with a loving heart. If not for the June 12, 1967 (only 51 years ago 😢) SCOTUS decision to make interracial marriages legal, this photo would not have been possible. That sweet little girl wouldn’t be alive, and neither would her sister. Thank you to those who fought to make my love legal. I am technically a day late, but every day is #LovingDay in the Williams home. ❤️
From wedding flicks, to beautiful selfies…hit the flip for more free-to-swirl couples.
**SWIPE LEFT** for more pics… CELEBRATING #lovingday #lovingvsvirginia #lovingvsvirginia1967 via the following lyrics sung by @nowthatsmajor #whyiloveyou “I found love in you… And I've learned to love me too… Never have I felt that I could be all that you see… It's like our hearts have intertwined and to the perfect harmony… This is why I love you…Ooh this is why I love you…. Because you love me… You love me” #swirllife #swirllove #webandmeadventures ➡️ Our Facebok Page #beardo #beauty #miscegenation #art #beardgang #girlswithfades #blackgirlmagic #beach #relationshipgoals #celebratelife #plussize #pursuitofhappiness #love #DOPE #adventures #travel #alkibeach “Loving Day is an annual celebration held on June 12, the anniversary of the 1967 United States Supreme Court decision Loving v. Virginia which struck down all anti-miscegenation laws remaining in sixteen U.S. states."
Happy Loving v. Virginia Day (the Supreme Court case legalizing our right to get married) to this incredible husband of mine. As I said in my vows almost 2 years ago, “I promise to always love you more. And, when I say I love you more, I don’t mean I will love you more than you love me. I mean I will love you more than the bad days ahead of us. . . I will love you more than any obstacle that could try and come between us. I will love you the most.” @instacambam16 #lovingvvirginia #loveknowsnocolor #lovingday
LOVING DAY — a day to celebrate the anniversary of the 1967 SCOTUS decision that made interracial love fully legal, i.e. a day to remember that just 51 years ago this photo could have been used to sentence us to prison, i.e. a day to remember that 51 years later racial barriers (and weird looks) stand strong in this, the “land of the free.” We have a lot of work still to do in this country, but today I’m grateful for those who came before. #LovingDay #loveislove 📷: @hannahleighimagery
Today is Loving Day…. . What? You don't know what that means? Well, it means that a person like me can exist…that my daughter can exist…because on this day in 1967 the US Supreme Court said that laws banning interracial marriage were unconstitutional. . Yes….in 1967 there were still 16 states that had these laws…. . With a last name like Loving….it feels almost like destiny …that this couple would be the ones to fight and get these laws repealed even though this isn't a fight they ever wanted….I thank God for them. . For more information….and some amazing pictures of all kinds of beautiful couples and families that exist because of this fight…please visit @lovingday . #LovingDay #CivilRights #FightTheGoodFight #EqualityForAll