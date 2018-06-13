Happy Loving Day: A Gallery Of Interracial Baes Celebrating Their Legalized Swirl

This photo was taken outside of the Orange County Courthouse in Downtown Orlando, just minutes after Bruce and I got our Marriage License in 2016. I’m fully aware that interracial marriage is not the magic “fix” for racism, but I do think it is at least living proof of just how unnatural racism is in anyone with a loving heart. If not for the June 12, 1967 (only 51 years ago 😢) SCOTUS decision to make interracial marriages legal, this photo would not have been possible. That sweet little girl wouldn’t be alive, and neither would her sister. Thank you to those who fought to make my love legal. I am technically a day late, but every day is #LovingDay in the Williams home. ❤️

