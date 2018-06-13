Happy Loving Day: A Gallery Of Interracial Baes Celebrating Their Legalized Swirl

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10

Stock image by Getty

Beautiful Loving Day Couples

Yesterday was #LovingDay, the day that marks the anniversary of the supreme court ruling that legalized interracial marriage. Folks from all walks of life and different types of relationship posted up their testimonies for the occasion. The hashtag inspired some really inspiring testimonies and reason to beleive #LoveWins…

Like this cute family.

From wedding flicks, to beautiful selfies…hit the flip for more free-to-swirl couples.

Happy #LovingDay Thanks Mildred & Richard. 51 #losangeles #santamonica

A post shared by Kurt Miller (@kmiller1609) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Here’s to love! #LovingDay 💕 #lovedoesntseecolor

    A post shared by Nicole Wilson Schlegel (@nikkischlegel1) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Multi, The Swirl

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus