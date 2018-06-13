Parents Of R. Kelly’s Alleged ‘Hostage’ Jocelyn Savage Say The Singer Gave Their These TWO STDs
Jocelyn Savage’s Parents Allege That R.Kelly Gave Their Daughter STDs
The parents of the woman they believe is being “held captive” by R. Kelly are speaking out.
The Pied Piper’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly appeared on “Sister Circle” Wednesday for an exclusive sit-down with host Syleena Johnson where she detailed abuse allegations at the hands of the singer.
According to Drea she initially wasn’t strong enough to accept that she was a victim of domestic violence, but she is now.
“You have to love somebody enough to tell them enough,” said Andrea. “I don’t believe my ex-husband has enough people in his life to be real with him to be honest with him. I wasn’t strong enough. “How can I be a voice for the voiceless when I don’t have my own?” she added. “I had to get to a point to accept that I’m a victim of domestic violence.”
Later Jocelyn Savage’s parents came out and told the hosts that their daughter who they STILL believe is being held against her will was diagnosed with two STDS; herpes and chlamydia after sleeping with the singer.
As previously reported another woman in Texas alleged that R. Kelly gave her the untreatable herpes virus and is currently suing him.
Andrea sobbed uncontrollably while speaking on being abused.