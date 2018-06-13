Wow: Tekashi 69 Hits Turbo On Chief Keef Beef And Takes His Baby Mama “Slim Danger” Gucci Shopping! “That N*gga Don’t Do Sh*t For His Kid” [Video]

Tekashi 6ix9ine And Chief Keef’s Baby Mama Slim Danger Meet Up

Whoa this beef is getting to another level. Guess Tekashi is taking pointers from 50 cent…

The disrespectful Bronx rapper just invited Chief Keef’s baby mama “Slim Danger” out for a little shopping in NYC. In the clip she says Sosa doesn’t do ish for their seed.

Peep the video below!