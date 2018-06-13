Meet Slim Danger: Chief Keef’s Baby Mama And Gucci Glutton Claiming Sosa Is A Dead Beat

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 12

Meet Slim Danger Aka Chief Keef’s Baby Mama

Slim Danger said “f*ck it all” when she agreed to meet up with inauspicious internet character Tekashi 6is9ine to shop for Gucci pouches. In the video she claims her baby daddy has been ghost on their little boy, Zinc.

Tre Way 👌🏽❤️

A post shared by Slim Danger (@therealslim_danger) on

Now, folks are asking, “who is she?” Well, as we previously reported, she is a former porn actress and the mother of Chief Keef’s baby boy Zinc. Zinc is celebrating a birthday this week, turning two. Just last year, Slim Danger aka Aereon Clark, won a lawsuit after Keef failed to respond, granting her child support…

Grab a straw nigga, you know that this pussy is juicy 🤤

A post shared by Slim Danger (@therealslim_danger) on

More of the Aereon, Slim Danger, Clark after the flip. See her son with Sosa on the last pages.

His Valentines 💕

A post shared by Slim Danger (@therealslim_danger) on

Stamped ™️

A post shared by Slim Danger (@therealslim_danger) on

I hope the summer is preparing for me 🌞

A post shared by Slim Danger (@therealslim_danger) on

💸She see money all around me💸

A post shared by Slim Danger (@therealslim_danger) on

 

Ion wanna hear I’m acting different

A post shared by Slim Danger (@therealslim_danger) on

 

Drop an emoji

A post shared by Slim Danger (@therealslim_danger) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Barry Seals

    A post shared by Slim Danger (@therealslim_danger) on

    The smile make them forget about the lint on my shit 😍😂😁

    A post shared by Slim Danger (@therealslim_danger) on

    Have a baby by me be a millionaire 🤑 @zinctheelement

    A post shared by Slim Danger (@therealslim_danger) on

     

     

     

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112
    Categories: Multi, News, SMH

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus