Meet Slim Danger: Chief Keef’s Baby Mama And Gucci Glutton Claiming Sosa Is A Dead Beat

Meet Slim Danger Aka Chief Keef’s Baby Mama

Slim Danger said “f*ck it all” when she agreed to meet up with inauspicious internet character Tekashi 6is9ine to shop for Gucci pouches. In the video she claims her baby daddy has been ghost on their little boy, Zinc.

Tre Way 👌🏽❤️ A post shared by Slim Danger (@therealslim_danger) on Jun 13, 2018 at 1:13pm PDT

Now, folks are asking, “who is she?” Well, as we previously reported, she is a former porn actress and the mother of Chief Keef’s baby boy Zinc. Zinc is celebrating a birthday this week, turning two. Just last year, Slim Danger aka Aereon Clark, won a lawsuit after Keef failed to respond, granting her child support…

