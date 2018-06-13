Kim Kardashian And Alice Marie Johnson Met Face-To-Face For First Time Today

Image via Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty

Kim Kardashian And Alice Marie Johnson Meet For First Time

After spending 22 years in an Alabama prison, Alice Marie Johnson received a call from Kim Kardashian that to tell her that she won’t have to spend another night in confinement.

That phone call and a “thank you” letter that Johnson sent to Kim recently have been the women’s only communication, that is until today.

According to CNN Kimmy Cakes and Ms. Johnson will meet for the first time face-to-face today in Memphis.

Kim recounts the conversation she had with Alice when she broke her the good news.

“I was like, ‘You’re going home,'” Kardashian West said last week, recalling the conversation. “We cried, maybe, on the phone for, like, three minutes straight,” an emotional Kardashian West told CNN, recounting her advocacy for Johnson and her role in Trump’s decision to grant her clemency. “Everyone was just crying,”

This meeting HAS to end up on a KUWTK episode, right?