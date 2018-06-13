MLS Miggy: Major League Soccer Spot Stars Singer Miguel [VIDEO]

Today, Major League Soccer debuts a TV spot online ahead of the World Cup games featuring singer, songwriter, producer and real-life LA Galaxy fan, Miguel.

Produced by MLS’s agency of record Cornerstone, the spot debuts following today’s exciting news that FIFA 2016 World Cup has been awarded to the United Bid of the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Real-life LA Galaxy fan Miguel narrates the MLS “Our Soccer” spot, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rollo Jackson, with music composed by Jay Wadley. Miguel shows his love for soccer culture as he watches a game with friends and represents for Mexico. Featuring the energetic range of players and fans that makes MLS the most diverse, progressive league in North America, the spot captures the culture around Major League Soccer and the feeling of being part of it. Miguel’s voice narrates the spot: “Our soccer is everywhere. It runs the streets. Reps where we’re from. Makes us known. So the world knows. Who we are. How we live. How we do. Our Soccer.”

Following it’s online premiere today, the “Our Soccer” spot will air in the U.S. and Canada beginning June 14 during World Cup games in English, Spanish, and Spanglish on Fox/FS1. At the start of the MLS 2018 season this winter, MLS and Cornerstone debuted the first “Our Soccer” spot featuring Atlanta-based rapper and real-life Atlanta United fan 2 Chainz as well as 2017 MLS Cup champion and game MVP Jozy Altidore.