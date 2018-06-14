Prayers Up: Nene Leakes Reveals Her Husband Gregg’s Battle With Cancer

NeNe Leakes Reveals Gregg Leakes’ Battle With Cancer

#RHOA fans already know that Nene’s husband Gregg Leakes has faced a rough patch with his health over the course of the last year. Rumors swirled that he had suffered a stroke during last year’s finale taping, but that chatter was quickly shot down by the Leakes family, though they admitted he had been rushed to the ER.

Throughout last season Nene made more allusions to Gregg’s health, and he even spent a 15-day stint in the hospital once again just this past May.

Now, however, Nene has revealed that her husband is battling cancer. She shared a photo of Gregg today next to a computer monitor with the word “Cancer” stricken out, declaring that the fight had just begun.

Our New Normal and the fight begins #f*ckcancer #mdandersoncancercenter #yougotthis #iloveyou

It’s not clear what manner of cancer Gregg is suffering from, but ultimately it’s neither here nor there. We certainly hope he will pull through this health battle with ease.

Splash/WENN