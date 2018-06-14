BlackInkChi Don Embarrassed Ashley Again But Got His Pregnant Side Chick To Admit THIS

Poor Ashley…

Don Confronts His Alleged Baby Mama On ‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’

Another day, another broken marriage moment on “Black Ink Crew Chicago.” After constant creeper Don’s alleged PREGNANT side-chick sat down with his wife Ashley, the woman in question “ran into” Don and a showdown took place.

As previously reported Don confessed to cheating but told his wife it was a one night stand, but the mistress Ta’shay Arial, told Ashley that they’d been involved for over a YEAR and she’d been pregnant by him TWICE, including now although he gave her money for an abortion. (For the first pregnancy perhaps?)

During Ta’shay’s face off with Don, Don made the clearly very pregnant woman admit that she lied about getting money to abort the child after they slept together last summer…

and a fight broke out after someone threw water on her for “being thirsty.” Don then said in a confessional he prayed the child wasn’t his.

SMH, so you admit to having unprotected sex with a woman that wasn’t your wife???

How embarrassing for Ashley, it’s time to FINALLY leave!