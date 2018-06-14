More Like Oceans-ATE: Rihanna Wraps Her Fenty Fineness In Gold

Rihanna Attends The “Oceans 8” Premiere In London

Rihanna recently let her Fenty fineness shine (literally) on the red carpet. Our favorite Bad Gal walked the carpet this week at the U.K. premiere of her film “Oceans 8” at London’s Cineworld Leicester Square and shut it down in metallic gold.

The computer hacker playing songstress rocked a Poiret dress as well as two pairs of handcrafted 18kt Gold Hoops from Konstantino’s Flamenco Gold Collection.





She also wore Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and a Christian Louboutin clutch.

More like Oceans-ATE, amirite???

See more “Oceans 8” red carpet RihRih on the flip.