“Growing Up Hip-Hop” Exclusive: Angela And Vanessa Simmons Talk Collaboration… But Is Angela All Talk? [VIDEO]

"Growing Up Hip-Hop" Exclusive: Angela And Vanessa Simmons Talk Collaboration… But Is Angela All Talk?

- By Bossip Staff
Vanessa Simmons Is Having A Hard Time Believing Her Sister Angela Is Ready To Work Together Again

A new episode of “Growing Up Hip-Hop” is set to air tonight and we’ve got an exclusive clip!

Angela and Vanessa try to collaborate on a new branding idea, but can they agree on anything?

GROWING UP HIP HOP – “BLURRED LINES”– Airs Thursday, June 14th at 10:00pm|8:00 C
Angela and Romeo’s Orlando getaway leads to a hotel nightcap. Briana and Pepa clash at a releasing ceremony when Pepa brings alcoholic spirits. Boogie is blindsided when he is lead to a surprise drug intervention.

Hit the flip to see how much Angela and Romeo have been hanging lately!

