Welcome Back, Papi: Drake Pops Out Of His Hiding Lair With Degrassi-Reunion Themed Vid For “I’m Upset” [Video]

Drake’s done laying low, and finally revealed the new visual for his single “I’m Upset.” Drake nodded to his past via a Degrassi reunion featuring cameos from his former co-stars, including Jay & Silent Bob who did a whole movie/special episode with the Degrassi crew.

Also, pretty hilarious to see Rick (the character who shot Drake’s “Jimmy”) getting chased down the hall by the OVO crew.

Are you feeling it?

Getty/YouTube