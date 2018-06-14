Post-Coital Bliss: Donald Trump Kisses Kim Jong Un’s A$$ Despite The Fact That He Murders People [Video]

Image via Kevin Lim/The Strait Times/Handout/Getty Images

Donald Trump Praises Kim Jong Un’s Intelligence

Donald Trump is still bathing in the post-coital bliss that he’s feeling after his “historic” meeting with murderous North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un this week.

Like many have done for him, Trump dropped to his knees to kiss the authoritarian a$$ of his new BFF according to TMZ.

Thanks, 53% of white women!