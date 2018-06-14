TBT: Drake’s Rap Career On Degrassi Is Not To Be Slept On, Peep Wheelchair Jimmy’s Best (And Worst) Bars [Video]

Image via Splash

Drake’s “I’m Upset” Bring Back Degrassi Memories

Drake released his new music video for “I’m Upset” and it has throwback Twitter DEEP in their warm and fuzzy feels for the days of Degrassi past.

That said a lot of folks either weren’t interested in Degrassi or were just too damn old to be watching a show about high school teen angst. Those folks likely have no idea why people are freaking out, but “I’m Upset” really brings Drake’s career full circle. Peep the footage of the first time many people found out that Aubrey had bars.

