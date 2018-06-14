Dent The Internet: Iggy Azalea Stripped Down & Served Up Her Nekkid Kangaroo Kakes For Fashion Nova
- By Bossip Staff
Iggy Azalea’s Nekkid Becky Meats Are Sizzling Instagram
Things looked dicey for whiny slander-magnet Iggy Azalea who seems to have recovered from her canceled career that rebooted with new music, thicker body parts and a screen-lickable FashionNova shoot fueling waves of creep eye emojis across the internet.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Iggy’s nekkid kangaroo kakes on the flip.
Feature photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Univision