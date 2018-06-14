Parents Just Don’t Understand: Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Knew When Jaden Lost His Virginity Because Of His “Swag” [VIDEO]

Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Into More Detail About Learning To Masturbate And Knowing When Jaden Lost His Virginity

Jada Pinkett Smith has been making all kinds of headlines with her Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” and the actress continued to promote the show (which just got greenlit for another 13 episodes!) with an extensive Megyn Kelly interview where she revisits some of her more controversial conversations… She clarified her comments about how her grandmother taught her about self-pleasure, saying she wasn’t given any tutorials… BUT we’re not gonna lie — we cringed a little for Jaden when Jada talked about KNOWING he had lost his virginity. The comments come around the 8:56 mark, you can watch below:

Do you think Kylie Jenner was Jaden’s “friend” he was referring to?

What did you think about Jada’s directness? Would you be okay talking sex with your mom in front of an audience of millions? How would you feel about your mom sharing your virginity story?

Wild right?

