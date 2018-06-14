Parents Just Don’t Understand: Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Knew When Jaden Lost His Virginity Because Of His “Swag” [VIDEO]
Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Into More Detail About Learning To Masturbate And Knowing When Jaden Lost His Virginity
Jada Pinkett Smith has been making all kinds of headlines with her Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” and the actress continued to promote the show (which just got greenlit for another 13 episodes!) with an extensive Megyn Kelly interview where she revisits some of her more controversial conversations… She clarified her comments about how her grandmother taught her about self-pleasure, saying she wasn’t given any tutorials… BUT we’re not gonna lie — we cringed a little for Jaden when Jada talked about KNOWING he had lost his virginity. The comments come around the 8:56 mark, you can watch below:
Hit the flip for more on Jaden, who recently spoke with W Magazine about his water business, plans for a new album and how prom was more stressful for him than the Met Gala.
In the article with W Magazine Jaden says he’s releasing a new version of Syre on July 8, his 20th birthday:
“I wanted to do a version of the album with just guitars,” he said. “I always bring my guitar to the beach. It’s a very grassroots feel. So I wanted to have more of a grassroots version of my album where I could just pull out my guitar and be like, ‘Hey guys, gather around.’”
Even sooner than that (June 22) he says he’ll release a new music video for a song no one has heard yet.
It’s a track from an unannounced album he hopes to release in January 2019.
“I’ve been recording here in New York and it is very rap heavy. It’s a lot of raps,” he said. “L.A. is more slow, chiller, more colorful. New York is darker and faster.”
Jaden also talked about recently taking his girlfriend Odessa Adlon to prom:
“Actual prom was more stressful [than the Met Gala]” he said. “I was more stressed at actual prom. Because with your girlfriend and stuff, there’s expectations—prom is supposed to be like this and boyfriends are supposed to act like this. At the Met, I was just a free bird and really living my best life. But prom was really stressful. I had to really sharpen up for prom.”
Jaden also revealed that Tyler the Creator has inspired him not to be intimidated by leaving his teen years behind this summer.
“I feel like I’m not [turning 20].” he said. “Tyler the Creator is still crazy, so I’m still going to be crazy, too.”
It’s so crazy to think that Jaden isn’t even legal drinking age yet with all the things he’s accomplished. Are you looking forward to his new projects?